Local stores celebrate Presidents Day with sales

As Presidents Day nears, some local stores have geared up for a holiday that was intended to celebrate only one president.
Dave Corcoran, a Northeastern State University assistant professor of history and coordinator of social studies education, said Presidents Day officially started as a celebration of George Washington's birthday, which is Feb. 22, 1732.
Corcoran said recognition of the date as a federal holiday came during the second half of the 19th Century.
“There was lots of celebration of [George Washington] after he passed away,” said Corcoran. “I think it was 1799 when he passed away and he had only been out of office at that point for just a few years, so he was a national hero and there was lots of celebrations around him right after his death. There were monuments, parades, [and] there’s celebrations.”
During the 1960s, Corcoran said a legislation called the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed to move dates of holidays to be celebrated on Mondays, which was to allow people to have longer weekends and not impact work schedules.
Some holidays impacted by this legislation include Washington’s birthday, Labor Day, Memorial Day, etc. The holiday was originally going to include Veterans Day, but received pushback in making it to take place on Nov. 11.
After this legislation was passed, it became apparent the celebration could incorporate not just one former president's birthday.
“At that point, because they changed the date, Washington’s birthday falls very close – within a 10-day span of [Abraham] Lincoln’s birthday,” said Corcoran.
Corcoran said each state celebrates the federally recognized holiday differently, and some, such as Illinois, celebrate Lincoln’s birthday separately.
“Every state recognizes their own state holidays, so you’ll find from state to state different ways that people frame Presidents Day. But popularly, we’ve come to now think of that either as a combined celebration of Washington and Lincoln, or more broadly as a celebration of past presidents,” said Corcoran.
As time has gone on, the holiday has gone from political speeches, unveiling of monuments, the naming of objects, etc. to mainly being about sales/discounts and days off for some schools and jobs.
Corcoran believes the holiday being known for sales is partially due to the extra allotted free time and the consumer-driven economy of the United States.
Chris Bivins, a sales associate at Lowry’s Discount Furniture & Mattress Store, said his store is having a big tax time sale that they are combining with Presidents Day.
Bivins will be using Presidents Day as time to relax with his family, and he thinks the reason for the holiday being consumer-based is because it's a part of American culture.
“I kind of think that’s the American way,” said Bivins. “Anything we can do engender a little bit more spending and getting good merchandise into the hands of the clientele is important.”
Corcoran said one of the reasons Americans celebrate Presidents Day is to recognize Washington’s achievements, while also taking into account his flaws.
“His death right at a time when we were just a very young country became a period of reflection, and a time to celebrate who we were. His identity became wrapped up in the national identity,” said Corcoran.
Paul Barton, an assistant manager at Rose Furniture, said the store will be hosting a Presidents Day sale this year as a part of its monthly special. Barton said the store is hosting the discounts because the owners want to honor tradition, as it has had a sale since the store’s original owner started the business.
“Presidents Day for us is about honoring the forefathers, keeping traditions alive, but at the same time knowing we have to grow going forward,”said Barton. “That’s what we try to do here at Rose Furniture, not just business-wise, but customer service-wise.”
