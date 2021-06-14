Local stores offer perfect gifts for Father's Day

Fathers, dads, grandpas, fathers-in-law. However they may be referred to, they are often dispensing good advice, bad jokes, and a lot of love.
This Father’s Day, children of all ages can return that love by getting something they know their dad will enjoy. After all, it's not always the gift, but the one giving it, that makes the difference. Local business owners and operators are likely to have a few recommendations for the perfect Father’s Day present.
Not every father enjoys golf, but many do. Cherokee County is home to several courses, including the Cherokee Trails Golf Course, the one at Sequoyah State Park, Riverlinks Golf Club, and Cherokee Springs Golf Club.
At Cherokee Springs, the pro shop is a Titleist dealer that carries balls, clubs, and golf apparel, all of which could make a good gift for golfers in the family. A weekend round of golf typically costs $40, and it’s $10 to hit on the range. Tommy Phillips said Cherokee Springs also carries gift cards, which could allow the recipient to choose what clubs, gloves, shoes, or round of golf is best.
“The course is in excellent shape,” Phillips said. “Our greens are absolutely perfect, which is good, because a lot of [courses] lost them during that cold spell, but ours look really good.”
Boulevard LLC carries a variety of men's products and brands, but many items are designed and created by the owner herself, Alyssia Hylton. She makes a variety of beard products for the hairy dads out there, and customers can also find her Tahlequah-related T-shirt designs in the store.
Whether it’s work wear, Western wear, or casual wear, Workman’s has it. The downtown store that has served the community for more than 50 years is a popular place to find a good pair of boots, including Western, steel-toe and non-steel-toe. Customers will find brands like Carhartt, Tony Lama, Ariat, Thorogood, Red Wing, Danner, Roper, Stetson and Twisted X.
Frequent patrons of Kroner & Baer might appreciate their own membership to the pub’s Beer Club. For $99, a recipient will get an exclusive “members only” 20-ounce beer mug to use while drinking at the pub, compared to the 16-ounce variety. He'll also receive a Kroner & Baer T-shirt, two beer tastings on new keg tappings, and a free catered meal night with one guest. The membership runs through Dec. 31.
Some dads just enjoy a day in the backyard behind the grill. For the pitmasters, Tahlequah Lumber has some of the most popular brands of grills around, including the Traeger and the Big Green Egg.
“Our Big Green Egg is more for like the expert-type smoking,” said Christian Cruz, of Tahlequah Lumber. “You’re going to use that more for natural wood, charcoal, along with wood chips. The big thing is that they’re entirely ceramic. The egg is just a huge ceramic shell and works as a great insulator. So you can have a long, low and slow smoke and have it all still be contained.”
On the Traeger side of things, Cruz said it’s as close to “set and forget” as a grill gets. The automatic smoker constantly feeds pellets to keep a constant temperature, also allowing for low-and-slow smoking.
“I use a Traeger myself, and I just tried my hand at brisket,” Cruz said. “I’ve never smoked a brisket before and it came out amazing. A guy told me that his grandfather has been cooking brisket his whole life and it was pretty close to it. So the fact I was able to pull it off the first time, just doing a little bit of research on the Traeger sites themselves, I’ll sing its praises all day.”
