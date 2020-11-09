Local stores scramble to serve Thanksgiving dinner shoppers

The holiday season is quickly approaching, with holiday revelers looking to recapture some semblance of normalcy by sitting down for a holiday meal with - or without - friends and loved ones.
Thanksgiving is a big time for grocery stores, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created questions surrounding the availability of products. Still, stores like Reasor's Foods are working hard to offer all the fixings for the annual feast.
Reason's recently announced its Taste of the Holidays promotion, which will run through Dec. 29. Shoppers can find hams, turkeys, catering trays, and seasonal bakery goods. Each year, Reasor's offers complete heat-and-serve dinners. Customers can get turkey, ham or prime rib dinners.
"That comes out of our deli, and you can get them heated and ready to eat, or you can get them all pre-cooked, ready to go and just reheat when you get home," said Randy Moore, co-manager. "They come with the stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, the pumpkin or pecan pie that goes with them, the cranberry dressing and sauce. There's different levels and quite a few different kinds of dinners you can get."
The store offers recipes and other tips on its website.
Over the course of 2020, industries across the U.S. have seen disruptions in supply chains, leading to shortages in certain products. For a time, Reasor's had a pumpkin shortage. Moore said it looks like that shortage has been corrected, but due to the pandemic, it's unclear when a particular item might be unavailable.
"It's kind of up in limbo," said Moore. "If you get a manufacturer that has an outbreak that has to shut down half if their staff - we're still seeing some of that. So I would definitely say the earlier the better, just in case, but it looks like we shouldn't have too much disruption."
Supply chains have been spotty for Save A Lot, too, making it difficult to promote holiday trimmings. For instance, carrots have been sparse this year. All it takes is for one person on a manufacturing line to become ill with the coronavirus to limit distribution.
"Supply lines are just way out of whack this year," said Save A Lot owner Rod Taylor. "There's no rhyme or reason to it. It's just all of a sudden, you can't get this product. We'll do as many in-store specials as possible and just try to keep our prices low and competitive."
Walmart is reportedly expecting a shift in demand for turkey this holiday season. According to Butterball, the number of consumers who plan to host extended family and friends for Thanksgiving has dropped from 30 percent during a typical year to 26 percent. Meanwhile, the people who plan on celebrating only with immediate family have increased from 21 to 31 percent.
"With more customers planning for smaller groups, we anticipate a higher preference for smaller turkeys," said the company in a release. "As always, we'll have plenty of whole turkeys, but this year, we've increased our assortment of bone-in and boneless turkey breasts by 20-30 percent in stores across the country."
The major grocery store chain is also expecting shoppers to stock up earlier this holiday season, after customers visited for Easter earlier than before to purchase hams. Therefore, the store has already increased its ham inventory.
