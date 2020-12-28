Local stores see few returns; Walmart makes process easier

Unwieldy kitchen appliances, gaudy neckties, and other considerate, yet undesired, gifts will be making their way back to stores this winter now that the holidays are wrapping up.
The after-holiday gift return phenomenon doesn’t affect as many area businesses, though, as perhaps locals are content with what they received this year. Atwoods hasn’t seen much of a surge in people returning items, according to Manager Kent Presley.
“We sell good stuff; we don’t have returns,” said Presley, as he chuckled. “That’s not normally a big thing for us.”
The process of returning something to Atwoods goes on a case-by-case basis. Presley or a store employee will have to look at the item to make sure it hasn’t been worn or damaged. He said he’s pretty lenient when it comes to returns, but can’t allow someone to return shoes or boots that have been worn outside.
“I’m just like any other shoe store and I don’t want them returned, unless it’s the manufacturer defecting them, and that’s pretty noticeable right up front,” he said. “If they wear them outside, I can’t return them. As far as clothes, that’s just going to happen. If somebody gets the wrong size or something, I can exchange it. I have no problem with that.”
Sharpe’s Department Store in Tahlequah was busy this holiday season, as the store saw plenty of customers leave with an assortment of clothing, footwear and more in recent weeks. What they haven’t seen is many returns, but instead exchanges.
“We expect that every season,” said Trent Jones, manager. “We give out gift receipts, so if you need to exchange you can. A lot of people just find something different. If they can’t find the exact same style, then they might get something for somebody else in the store. We also offer gift cards, so if we didn’t have your size now, because we’re sold way down because of Christmas, they’ll come back with the gift card at a later date and still get whatever they need.”
Tahlequah Lumber hasn’t seen anything out of the norm in the last few days, as returns have not escalated.
“I think we’re probably different than places like Walmart – just the nature of our business in regards to returns,” said owner Brett Bynum. “We haven’t really seen anything out of the ordinary.”
The home improvement store doesn’t have a strict return policy, which Bynum said hasn’t really been abused. If customers have something that can be returned in a timely manner, Tahlequah Lumber will work to accommodate the individual. It helps to have a receipt, but for those who don’t, the store has others ways of looking it up in its computer system.
“We try to make it easy on our customers and not put them through the wringer on it,” said Bynum.
One store that is likely to see a significant amount of returns is Walmart, as most locals don’t go a holiday season without visiting the big box store. However, it should be easier for people to return items this year, as Walmart recently announced that customers can return items purchased online without leaving their home. Instead of going in the store, customers can schedule a return through Walmart’s new Carrier Pickup by FedEx service.
“We know the easiest return for a customer is one they never have to make,” said Linne Fulcher, vice president of customer strategy, science and journeys. “But we, too, know the reality of being gifted a third air fryer or that ugly Christmas sweater that wasn’t actually intended to be ugly. Combined with a year unlike any other, we knew it was time to look at our return policies and processes to ensure they were safe and headache-free.”
Customers can return items no matter where they were bought – in-store, online or a from a third-party vendor. Those who purchased an item with a debit or credit card won’t have to worry about a lost receipt, as Walmart can look up the purchase at the register. And according to Fulcher, the items won’t go to waste.
“Since December 2019, we have diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets from the landfill through our donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs,” said Fulcher. “With various recycling programs in place this year, we have been able to produce about 1.9 million pounds of recycled plastic resin which will be reused in manufacturing of 9.2 million products that will be sold in our stores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.