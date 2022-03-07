BEAUFORD, South Carolina – Emma Montgomery, a 2017 Tahlequah High School graduate, will exhibit her art work at the University of South Carolina, Beauford from April 15 to May 15 at the USCB Sea Islands Center Gallery, 1106 Carteret St.
There will be a reception honoring the artists on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-8 p.m., and the public is welcome. This exhibition celebrates the culmination of Montgomery’s study toward the bachelor of arts degree in studio art with a minor in media arts from the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.