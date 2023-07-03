WICHITA, Kansas – During the spring 2023 semester, Rebecca Costello, of Tahlequah, received her doctorate of physical therapy at Wichita State University.
More than 2,060 students completed a total of 2,293 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2023.
The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes 1,361 degrees and certificates for 1,233 undergraduate students, and 932 degrees and certificates for 827 graduate students.
For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following: Summa cum laude, 115 students; Magna cum laude, 407 students; and Cum laude, 292 students.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.
