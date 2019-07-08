WICHITA, Kansas - Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,000 students on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2019, including Taylor M. Greenhaw of Tahlequah.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time, and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls more than 15,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
