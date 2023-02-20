SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - Missouri State University awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.
Emma McIntosh, from Tahlequah, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in elementary education.
MSU is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence, and community engagement.
For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.