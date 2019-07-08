LAWRENCE, Kansas - More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester, including Alyssa McKee of Tahlequah in the School of Architecture & Design.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in their colleges. Honor roll criteria vary among the university's academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
