EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded Tahlequah resident Gynger Harris scholarships for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her academic achievements and outstanding service.
Harris, a graduate student majoring in reading, received the UCO Reading Clinic Endowed Scholarship in Honor of Dr. Mary Monfort and the Amy Wagner Memorial Scholarship for Reading Specialists.
“Through the generosity of donors and college partners, we are excited to present these scholarships to students who have worked very hard and made sacrifices to pursue their academic and professional goals,” said Bryan Duke, Ph.D., interim dean of the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies.
