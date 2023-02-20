The 2023 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show on Feb. 18 introduced a first-time event, following its beef division with a new meat rabbit competition.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension educator, said this was the first time the spring show featuring a rabbit show, as it normally only takes place during the fall competition.
Winn said organizers did this to include kids who can't afford, or do not have the space for, the larger livestock.
"We added that hoping to encourage and include more youth in showing livestock and taking care of them, because even though they are smaller animals, they still require learning about how to feed them out properly and care for them every day," said Winn. "There's a lot that goes into showing them and learning how to show those rabbits. They basically look for some of the similar kinds of thing like their length of loin and their depth of body, just like they're looking for in sheep, goats, and cattle, too."
Winn said she believes the show had the same amount of cattle entered as last year, with an increase from the fall show. The spring show often features more participants and animals, due to the premium auction at the end of the competition, and because those showing animals don't to battle the heat typical of the fall season.
Besides learning how to garner confidence and compete fairly and with grace, those showing also find themselves earning skills from their daily obligations of working, feeding, and watering their species.
"Some kids will learn about feed rations because feeding animals is like feeding people," said Winn. "If you give them oats, they're going to grow tall and big, but if you give them corn and stuff, that adds fat to them. Learning how to feed them rations is important. Some of these kids will learn that, and the older they get, the more they learn."
Kadance Haney, a Tahlequah High School senior and cattle competitor, said the cattle show would be her last time to participate in a local Cherokee County show. Haney also competed in the pig and sheep division prior to the cattle show.
"Sheep and pigs are your smaller animals so they can easily get ready and they don't take as much time and the cattle are big and they take [time and] patients," said Haney.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said after going to several of the shows in the past, he noticed it helps to teach kids life lessons at any early age, which will be beneficial in adulthood.
"If you're going to raise good folks, you have to invest in your youth," said Hall.
Hall said the county commissioners contribute to several aspects of the show, such as providing the facility, donating $8,000 from their general fund, and helping with the purchase of the buckles.
Jasmine Gould, a THS junior and 4-H member, said next year will be her last year to show, and that makes her kind of sad, as she has been participating for the past three years. Gould said she believes the showing does more for the participants than anything else, as it builds confidence.
"You have to do it in front of all these people, and even if you make a fool of yourself, you just have to deal with it and say, 'Hey. Stuff happens,'" said Gould.
The county show ended with the goat show on Sunday, Feb. 19, and the premium auction on Monday, Feb. 20.
Meat rabbit division winners
Overall: Ryan Bailey, Grand Champion; Aspin Hobbs, Reserve Grand Champion; and Ashton Deardeuff, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Lariat Hobbs, Junior division; Tanner Kupsick, Intermediate division; and Ashton Deardeuff, Senior division.
Beef division winners
Overall: Kassie Kelley, Grand Champion Steer and Grand Champion Heifer; Erica Ward, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Bronze Medallion in the heifer division.
Showmanship: Hayzen Miller, Junior division; Kassie Kelley, Intermediate division; and Kadance Haney, Senior division.
