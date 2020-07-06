WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2020.
Taylor M. Greenhaw of Tahlequah is on the list. To be included on the roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
