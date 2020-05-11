ADA - Area students are among the 356 bachelor's degree candidates and 97 master's degrees candidates for East Central University's Spring 2020 graduation.
Ryan Collins of Stilwell is among those receiving a bachelor's degree.
Earning master's degrees are: Heather Denny of Bunch, and Tonya Fowler of Park Hill.
The traditional commencement ceremony for graduates has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a campus-wide survey, ECU students voted to attend the December commencement ceremony. While ECU is announcing 2020 spring graduates now, it plans to honor them again in a special ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12.
