DURANGO, Colorado – Katelynn Bradford of Park Hill graduated from Fort Lewis College on May 14, 2022. Ona Reed of Fort Gibson and Abygail Wells of Stilwell were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List.
Bradford graduated Cum Laude with a degree in early childhood education.
Graduates in the 2022 Spring Commencement ceremony received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in pre-health, geographic information system, regenerative food systems, and digital marketing.
Nearly 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.
