OKLAHOMA CITY - Five outstanding Oklahoma educators and 100 of the state's top public high school seniors were recognized when OETA Public Television broadcasted the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence 35th Academic Awards Ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Two Cherokee County students - Matthew Bright and Bindie Copeland - were among those honored. Keynote speaker Erin Gruwell, an education activist and author, was also featured in the program.
The celebration, recorded May 22 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, was sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma's public schools. This year's ceremony was emceed by Tulsa veteran TV news journalist Scott Thompson, a trustee of the OFE.
The awards ceremony recognized 100 public high school seniors from throughout the state as Academic All-Staters. Also honored were this year's recipients of Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Awards. Bios of this year's honored students and educators are available online at www.ofe.org.
The broadcast included Gruwell's keynote address, "Be a Change Maker," in which she recounted her journey as a rookie teacher at Long Beach, California, working with students whose lives had been plagued by gangs and violence. Gruwell's innovative teaching methods gave new hope to students forgotten by a broken system, motivating them not only to graduate high school, but to aspire for college, become published authors and more. Inspired by the essays of Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager in hiding in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands, Gruwell's students captured their experience in the book "The Freedom Writers Diary," which inspired a film in 2007. Inspired by her students, Gruwell began The Freedom Writers Foundation, which shares her unique teaching methods with educators and inspires young people to be change makers.
The broadcast aired on Channel 11 in Tulsa. Subsequent broadcasts will be shown on OETA's OKLA channel. For digital broadcast listings, visit the station's website at www.oeta.tv. A link to the broadcast will also be available in June on the foundation website at www.ofe.org.
