STILLWATER – A total of 6,966 students were named to the 2019 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 2,923 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 were placed on the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a “C” were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
President’s Honor Roll
Hulbert: Jacob Ivy and Brooke Thomas.
Kansas: Tyler Dugan.
Fort Gibson: Nicholas Burt, Christina Clovis, and Maddison Williams.
Park Hill: Adison Hood and Paul Lasiter.
Tahlequah: Cailey Cunningham, Roger Dunham, Cole Goodnight, Brady Kelley, Lindsay Wade, and Audrey Ward.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Tyler Burch, Sarah Jackson, Tristan Johnson, Seth Martin, Olivia Olvera, Abigail Page, Abby Psomas, Rylee Rowe, and Regan Thompson.
Park Hill: Charles Cragar, Kelsey Hooper, and Tristen Roach.
Rose: Logan Ozment.
Tahlequah: Will Carlile, Cassidy Cluck, Jessica DeSouza, Sydney Girdner, Thao Hoang, Cameron McLemore, Gracie Medellin, Katies Moore, Hunter Riley, Madelyn Scarsdale, Sarah Schiefelbein, Tate Schneider, Cheyenne Shirrel, Jake Springwater, Danna Taylor, and Morgan Wofford.
Stilwell: Marieh Pritchett.
Westville: Paxton McVey and Sarah Snyder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.