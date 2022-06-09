WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
There were 89 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 154 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Savannah Hopkins and Jill Pruitt of Stilwell made the President’s Honor Roll.
Students who made the Dean’s Honor Roll include: Lane Howe, Fort Gibson; Savannah Sontag, Locust Grove; and Hailee Fletcher, Porter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.