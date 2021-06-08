Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 621 students met the criteria to be named to the President's Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students named to the spring 2021 President's Honor Roll include:
Fort Gibson: Angela M. Clawson, Jeffrey B. Faulkner, Lacey L. Guinn, Navi L. Poteete, Sydnee A. Westbrook, Allison M. White, Lauren M. Wilcox and Sara C. Wilson.
Hulbert: Jessi D. Gladd, Brenna G. Marsh, Caleb A. Murray, Nicole M. Rodriguez, Alexis A. Sierra, Aaron W. Steininger and Steele M. Stevens.
Kansas: Kallie R. Asher, Tristen S. Sykes and Lafarria N. Tye.
Locust Grove: Crystal D. Bogle, Gabreialle E. Harris, Abram E. Inman, David R. Kinion, Brooklyn P. Neff, Kolbey W. Rhodes, Amy S. Thilges, Sandra R. Trujillo and Caitlin M. Wilson.
Park Hill: Makynsie Henry, Tiffany D. Reece, Chelbie R. Turtle and Marissa J. Sierra.
Stilwell: Hanna R. Caton, Autom Eitan, Jarren R. Fourkiller, Jacinda M. Gonzales, Lauren C. Isaacs, Troy D. Snook-Purvis, Jannel A. Solis Ponce, Jaqueline Solis Ponce, Carolyn E. Swepston and Jason L. Tidwell.
Tahlequah: Rachel E. Archer, Ivee N. Baker, Leslie M. Bigaouette, Alex S. Carroll, Joshua A. Castillo, Angel K. Cawvey, Chyna E. Chupco, Lisa Cook, Madison R. Copeland, Hannah R. Cowan, Jared R. Curtis, Kieran A. Foster, Lindsey N. Freymuth, Katelyn J. Galdamez, Taelor S. Garner, Sarah E. Garrett, Ellaura D. Hammond, Jordan W. Hare, Miranda Harris, Hannah Haworth, Tillie R. Heim, Jacob Hopkins, Camerin B. James, Ashlyn R. Jenkins, Cassidy L. Jordan, Mariah K. Kimble, Hannah N. Langston, Tou B. Lee, Taylor R. Lynn, Liam L. Mcalpin, Jessica L. McClellan, Casey R. McCrimmon, Katheryn R. McInnis, Jason B. Mckie, Hannah E. Mitchell, Jiayuan Pan, Brayden W. Patrick, Grace R. Pere, Samantha J. Phillips, Jessie T. Poole, Maria Popova Fetisova, Joshua C. Prealow, Alandra J. Pritchett, Isabella L. Regalado, Jaime Roepke, Gwendolyn G. Rosenthal, Kenedi J. Ross, Lanie J. Sanders, Kaden C. Scroggins, Mallory L. Semrow, Tomas A. Singhgolden, Braeden G. Smith, Noah D. Stout, Elizabeth L. Stroud, Kiyah M. Timothy, Derrick Vann, Lillie B. Vann, Kyle W. Walton, Shan Wang, Brayden M. Ward, Kenley S. Weston, Sarah M. Wood and Shihao Zhang.
Watts: Emilie A. Cannon and Brennon T. Noblin.
Westville: Haleigh A. Bradford, Stephanie L. Choate, Abby H. Kiddy, Caitlyn L. Morton and Piper J. Smith.
The complete list of spring 2021 dean's honor roll students of Northeastern State University can be viewed at: https://www.nsuok.edu/RiverhawkNews/presidents-honor-roll-2021.aspx
