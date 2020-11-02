The Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts hosts annual speech, essay and poster contests for youth across the state. The 2020 theme was, "Where Would We Bee without Pollinators?"
Tenkiller Public School students placing in the local poster board fourth-grade division include: Kayden Tramell, first place; Shaylynn Bell, second place; and Olivia Lovell, third place.
Keys 4-H members who placed include: Elizabeth Holland, first place, essay, eighth-grade division; Chante James, first place, poster board, seventh-grade division; TakTakwaki James, first place, poster board, fifth-grade division; and Emma Goolsby, first place, poster, sixth-grade division.
Laine Forrest of Keys High School placed first in the 12th-grade division of the essay contest.
