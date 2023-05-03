A Cherokee County resident is suing the Dollar General Corporation for $75,000 after she reportedly fell backwards over a box in a local store.
According to the petition, which was filed in Cherokee County District Court on April 27, 2023, Crystal Aboytes, Tahlequah, was shopping at a local Dollar General store on May 31, 2021, when she was “injured as a result of a fall on the property through no fault of her own.”
The petition does not list which Cherokee County Dollar General store the incident occurred at.
“Plaintiff did not anticipate and had no warning of the box placed behind her on the floor that would cause her to fall while at the business,” according to the filing. “Plaintiff has experienced great pain and suffering and has incurred medical bills for medical treatment.”
The petition claims the defendant was negligent in that it breached its duty to exercise reasonable care to prevent injury and damages, and that its managers and employees knew or should have known about the box on the floor and the dangers it posed.
Aboytes is seeking a judgment against Dollar General for damages in excess of $75,000, plus interest, costs, attorney’s fees, and “such other relief as the court may deem proper.”
The plaintiff requested a jury trial, and is represented by attorney Jeff Martin out of Tulsa.
According to online court records, a summons was issued to Dollar General Corporation on April 27, 2023. As of May 3, no court date has been scheduled.
