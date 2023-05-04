As the end of the school year draws near, Oklahoma School Report Cards have been released for schools across the state and in Cherokee County.
The report cards are based on data from 2021-’22 and feature multiple categories, including academic achievement, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, postsecondary opportunities, graduation, and an overall score. These divisions vary in use based on the school’s population and grade levels.
Keys High School has a “C” in graduation and as an overall, a “D” in academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities, and an “A” in chronic absenteeism. There is no data available for English language proficiency progress at KHS as there isn’t a high enough percentage of English language learners.
Keys High School Principal Steve Goss said the academic achievement portion is solely based off of test scores from the juniors and he believes it is the most difficult division to succeed in. Goss said the school has had a good graduation rate in the past, but the rate can drop when students transfer from independent schools, are held back, and are labeled as not graduating on time.
Goss said he believes they have done really well in absences because they continuously try to put an emphasis on coming to school.
While report cards can be a tool to improve schools, it doesn’t take in everything a school has to offer.
“I think anytime you look at raw data you don’t have much context, and I think that’s really where it’s lacking,” said Goss. “In the high school model, there’s no [academic] growth [category]. At the elementary, they can look at it and they can see growth because that’s what learning is.”
Tahlequah High School received a “C” in academic achievement, graduation, and English language proficiency progress; a “B” in postsecondary opportunities; an “F” in chronic absenteeism; and an overall grade of a “C.”
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public School superintendent, said she believes having late-start Fridays has allowed teachers to observe student data and plan for their instruction. She said this has helped increase the academic achievement percentage, which was 11% higher than the state average of 60%.
Jones said, in her opinion, chronic absenteeism is the hardest factor for a school to manage because staff cannot control who shows up to school. To improve the chronic absenteeism portion, Jones said THS has begun to include attendance incentives and has changed its attendance policy.
“That will help that absenteeism score, but it will also help academic achievement because students aren’t going to do better if they aren’t there to learn, so we know we need to get them in the buildings every day that it’s possible,” said Jones.
One of the issues Jones pointed out with the report cards is that they do not compare the same group of kids each year.
“Let’s say if we’re talking about third grade at Cherokee, the third-grade students last year will be fourth-grade students the following year, so you couldn’t look from third to third to see improvement because that’s not the same group of students,” said Jones.
Jones attributed the high school’s grade in postsecondary opportunities to not only school culture, but staff meeting kids where they are in order to help them thrive.
Tahlequah Middle School received the highest grade in the TPS district with a “B” overall. Jones believes TMS is just “seeing the fruits of their work.” TMS received a “B” in academic achievement, academic growth, and English language proficiency progress, and a “F” in chronic absenteeism.
Each grade level has different indicators, which can make it difficult to try to compare them.
“You can see on the academic achievement we are 72% and the state is 49%, so that’s fantastic. I’m super proud of that and academic growth to me as an educator is probably always more important than that one-day snapshot test because not everybody is a test taker, but if we are showing growth that is, to me, what is most important,” said Jones.
Greenwood Elementary received a “C” for academic achievement; a “B” for academic growth; and a “D” for chronic absenteeism and English language proficiency progress; and a “C” overall. Cherokee Elementary received a “C” for academic achievement; a “B” for academic growth; a “D” in English language proficiency progress and chronic absenteeism; and a “C” overall. Heritage Elementary received a “B” overall; a “D” in chronic absenteeism and English language proficiency progress; and a “B” in academic growth and academic achievement.
Since all TPS elementary sites received a low grade in English language proficiency progress, Jones said this year they started putting English learner teachers in each building instead of using the EL computer program they have in the past.
“I don’t think a program is going to do as good as a human [can] with other humans,” said Jones. “It lost that relationship and that personal touch. They probably still use electronic resources like that, but they have an actual teacher they meet with and talk to them and form relationships and figure out what each individual kid needs. It’s just really hard for a computer program to do that.”
Chronic absenteeism is being addressed at all TPS sites by adding incentives and changing attendance policies.
“There’s so much more to our school district than this letter grade that gets put on our school report card,” said Jones. “There are so many other factors that determine how kids do on a test day. Think about it. If you’re putting your work grade, so to speak, on the back of an 8-year-old taking a test on one given day in their life, and that’s how you are graded for your job performance, that’s not a true measure of what goes on within a school.”
Some smaller schools may struggle or excel more when it comes to certain areas.
“One student can really throw you. If we’re talking about English language proficiency progress, if one of those students tests poorly that’s a large percentage versus if you have 50 of them in one [school],” said Keys Elementary School Principal Jon Mages.
Keys Elementary School received an “A” in academic achievement and academic growth; a “C” in English language proficiency progress and chronic absenteeism; and an overall grade of an “A.” In elementary, these scores are determined by third- through eighth-grade students testing in different divisions.
Since Keys Elementary has small population of students that qualify for the EL portion of the report card, Mages said they will be looking at individual students to see why they are struggling.
Mages said the main area that needed improving is chronic absenteeism, even though the school’s percentage was 16.76% higher than the state. The school is improving this by hiring a family engagement coordinator to talk to and find resources for those who chronically miss school. Mages said he believes COVID-19 has been part of the absenteeism issue, as well.
“Some of it we just don’t have control over. Kids are sick and I think sickness is a little more prevalent right now then they [were] before COVID-19. Some of that’s probably natural, but if there was an obstacle we could remove we would try to do that,” said Mages.
Mages attributed the success of several Keys Elementary grades to the teachers and their efficiency.
Hulbert Public Schools did not respond to comment before press time.
