Local tag agency not experiencing many delays

Tag agencies and law enforcement officials say this is a time to be lenient, patient, and understanding when it comes to tags and license plates.
Brenda Brooks, of Cherokee County Tag Agency, said they are operating by appointment, just for driver's license and identification cards.
"There is not a wait to get your tag renewed or title work of any kind," said Brooks. "They can go into a tag agency, sign in, and we'll get their tag."
According to the Department of Public Safety, many tag agents are requiring customers to book appointments to renew or obtain licenses. Some DPS locations are reporting at least a 61-day wait to get a license. But Brooks said the local agency is only booked up to Jan. 28.
"The only wait there is for driver's license, and they do have to make an appointment," said Brooks. "It takes anywhere from 15-20 minutes to process each customer."
Hypothetically, if someone has an appointment to get a license renewed in the near future, but gets pulled over for failing to signal, the driver won't be cited for that expired driver's license.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department was lenient with expired licenses even before the pandemic.
"It's not something that we would throw the book at someone over," said King. "We've been doing it a year with expired tags, and with COVID-19, we've been understanding in that respect."
King said they're being patient with drivers, given the pandemic, when it comes to vehicle registration and license renewals.
Brooks said the cause for the delay is the REAL ID, which gives Oklahomans the ability to jumpstart the enrollment process from their homes. Mobile ID users can use the app's checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, upload them using their smartphone cameras, and answer a brief questionnaire.
Mobile ID is the digitized version of a physical driver's license. People can store their identification on their phone safely and securely. Oklahoma was the second state to implement Mobile ID in 2019.
"[The delay] is because of the REAL ID rollout," said Brooks. "The new equipment takes so long to process one person."
Before, Brooks said, they were able to issue hundreds of licenses daily, but now, they are issuing about 40 a day, max.
"I've got someone sitting at that machine from the time they get here until the time they go home," said Brooks. "There's no break; they switch off on their lunch hours so we can keep it going."
Many tag agents, who are independent contractors, are charging people between $3 and $5.55 for an appointment. But Brooks said that is not the case at the Cherokee County Tag Agency.
"There's no fee to make an appointment with this tag agency. I do know it costs about $3.25 to book an appointment with the Department of Public Safety and our exam station," said Brooks.
Brooks said the tag agency has been operating by appointment only since November to accommodate for COVID-19 and the new equipment.
"We can have 11 people in our office," said Brooks. "We are practicing social distancing so we didn't have our building full of people waiting to get driver's license, and we can do the tags and title work."
While the digital identification is accepted in many instances, it doesn't replace a physical identification card for all situations, such as interactions with law enforcement or the Transportation Security Administration.
Appointments can be made either in person or by phone at 918-453-2889.
