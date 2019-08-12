Nita Wright is giving back to the community that educated her.
She is beginning her 13th year teaching for Tahlequah Public Schools.
"I grew up in Cherokee County and, although as an adult I moved away, it has always been my home," said Wright, 40.
Wright attended Cherokee Elementary School, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern State University.
While away from Tahlequah, Wright worked at a boys' ranch in Eufaula, and a girls' home in Madill.
"I always knew I wanted to work with children, but some of my favorite teachers inspired me to become an educator," said Wright.
For six years, Wright was in the Greenwood Elementary School Literacy Lab.
She just started her seventh year at Cherokee Elementary. A third-grade teacher, she covers all of the subjects.
"I love seeing students 'get it' or the light bulb moments," she said.
Along with being the director of the CES after-school program, Wright has coached Cherokee Language and Challenge Bowl teams.
She is a member of the Parent-Teacher Organization and Teacher Ed Council at NSU.
Awards she has been awarded include: Teacher of Today, TPS Teacher of the Year, Distinguished Service, and Tiger Paw Award.
Wright's two daughters, Heather and Heidi, attended Tahlequah Public Schools, and both will be attending NSU this fall semester.
When she is not at school, Wright enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She likes to read, cook and be in the outdoors.
"I would love to sky dive and travel abroad," said Wright.
