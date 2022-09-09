While the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for falling academic scores throughout the United States, Cherokee County schools are starting to see them stabilize and return to normal.
Tahlequah High School counselor and Building Test coordinator Jennifer Lynn said THS’ ACT averages came in above the state average in all areas for the 2021-‘22 year.
Lynn said the school’s ACT composite average before the pandemic was 18.5, which decreased to 17.9 after COVID-19 hit. The test scores are now back up to 18.0. Lynn believes the lack of one-on-one teaching during the pandemic caused a level of disconnection between students and teachers.
“We had a lot of students who went virtual, so they weren’t here at school with our teachers to help build those skills,” said Lynn
The data taken from the pre-ACT given to THS sophomores is broken down by faculty and staff to help them pinpoint what their juniors and seniors need to learn for future ACT tests and the state-mandated U.S. history and science tests.
Between reading and math scores, Lynn said reading was higher, with the average being 18.4, and math, 17.6. Lynn said THS teachers have found the math portion focuses on algebraic-based problems, which causes students who are in higher math classes to score lower, as they have not seen the problems in a while. To combat this, Lynn said, teachers will spend more time reviewing the lessons before the tests.
Keys High School Principal Steven Goss said the district has seen some growth for the 2021-‘22 school year, but officials do not believe the scores accurately reflect the education students are receiving.
“Data has shown that students who don’t have the same resources or the same availability of knowledge and of technology for those people, the gap that already exists is going to grow because, unfortunately, some parents may not have the best situation for students to get online and complete online assignments,” said Goss.
Goss said the biggest growth KHS has experienced was in the ACT’s English/ Language Arts scores. KHS staff did modify its English curriculum last year to include a new grammar program. For this school year, Goss said, they will be putting an emphasis on math and science to help better prepare students for the ACT and the spring state-mandated tests.
To help boost math and science scores, one of the ways KHS plans to help prepare students is by using benchmark testing based on the spring science test and increasing the school’s overall testing to gauge where they stand academically.
Goss said when the pandemic hit they did see a decrease in their scores, but their scores have since increased, making their 2021-‘22 scores the highest since 2017.
“Last year was the closest we have had to a normal school year [compared] to the past three years, and we plan on this year being even better,” said Goss.
For students who are academically struggling, KHS offers tutoring and credit recovery. By having social and emotional resources available to students, Goss said he believes this will help improve test scores.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said Hulbert High School’s English scores saw the most change, with a decrease of 2.8 points from the 2018-‘19 school year to 2020-‘21.
While 2021-‘22 ACT scores are still below their pre-pandemic averages, Choate said they have increased by a whole point. Choate said the district's average ACT scores for 2020-‘21 was 14.6 and increased to 15.3 during the 2021-‘22 term.
“I believe our students aren't struggling, just behind in the amount of time in a classroom and with a teacher,” said Choate. “The data shows they are moving in the right direction; it will just take a little while to get back fully on track.”
Choate said HHS will not be adding different material this year, but will make sure students are learning the information they missed out on due to the pandemic.
“Remember, schools completely shut down the last quarter of the school year in 2020. Safety will always take precedence. Like other school districts across the state, our school district was not one-to-one with technology, and many families live where the internet is not readily accessible, so students and families were behind a curve just because of those reasons,” said Choate. “Teachers had to prepare and deliver lessons in a new platform, and students had to learn those lessons in a completely different way than they ever had. The pandemic was a traumatic event that left no one unharmed in some manner. The time a student spends in a classroom in front of a teacher is so incredibly important; I believe we have learned just how invaluable this experience is. The faculty, staff, students, and community of Hulbert Public Schools will continue to work on and support the education of our students.”
Choate said the percentage of students who met the college readiness benchmark in English during the 2018-‘19 school year was 31%, with 2021-‘22 coming in at 20% and increasing by 4% from the previous school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.