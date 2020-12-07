Two men were taken to jail after officers recovered a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue where he observed a Nissan Sentra with an expired tag. Leatherwood followed the vehicle until it was safe to pull it over. The vehicle approached the entrance to Rodeway Inn, signaled, and made an abrupt turn into the entrance.
Leatherwood initiated his emergency lights as the vehicle hit the curb of the driveway.
"The windows were not tinted, and I could see two occupants moving around all over in the front of the cab," Leatherwood said.
Leatherwood could see the driver appeared to be handling something toward the center of the dash. Steven Estes argued his tag had only expired two months ago after being asked for his driver's license and proof of insurance.
Estes said he never had a driver's license but did have insurance. Estes was told to exit the vehicle and was detained while officers investigated.
Leatherwood asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the car. Estes said there wasn't and told the officer he could look.
The passenger, Thomas Craig, was told to get out of the vehicle for acting suspiciously.
"Once the vehicle was clear of occupants, I checked the front driver compartment area and located an unused capped needle and syringe on the floor in front of gear shift portion of the console," Leatherwood said. "I sat it on top of the car and Estes said that was not his and [he] did not know it was there, but knew it had not been used."
Lt. Dexter Scott searched Estes' pockets and found two white pills. Estes admitted those were narcotics and they belonged to him. Estes had $1,960 in his one of his pockets. Leatherwood also found a zippered pouch that contained two cut straws, crystal-like residue, and a matchbox that contained 7.5 grams of a white substance.
Craig denied knowing anything about the drugs and blamed Estes, who claimed it belonged to Craig. Leatherwood began searching the trunk and found a yellow plastic bag lying on top of other contents. The officer grabbed the bag and believed it to contain methamphetamine.
"I pulled the bag out and Estes immediately [began] denying the item to be his. I unwrapped it and found a clear bag containing approximately 55 grams of dingy, crystal-like substance; a clear plastic bag containing approximately 35 grams of a green leafy substance; and a clear plastic bag containing approximately 21 blue pills," Leatherwood said.
Leatherwood said dispatch advised officers earlier that night that an anonymous caller indicated Estes was driving a Nissan Sentra, and he had a pound of methamphetamine. The caller said Estes was staying at the Rodeway Inn.
"After receiving this information, I had been watching Rodeway Inn, and while doing so, I witnessed a vehicle pull into 29/11 Church and the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and ran across the parking lot," Leatherwood said. "Officer [Matt] Frits went to find him behind the building. I stayed and watched from a distance and observed the driver exit the vehicle and open the hood like he was working on the vehicle."
The driver started signaling to the man who fled on foot with a flashlight after he saw Frits. The passenger walked back to the vehicle and Leatherwood pulled around to them.
"[I] made contact with them, locating two bags containing crystal-like substance. The one who fled stated he would tell me who had a lot of 'dope' and that he wanted to be signed up as a confidential informant," Leatherwood said.
The man gave Leatherwood the name of two men who were staying at Rodeway Inn, and claimed they had a large amount of drugs. Leatherwood relayed that information to narcotics detectives and released the man.
Estes was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Craig was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.