Local venues work to stay open, offer fun for customers

Local bars and venues are following protocols to keep guests and staff safe from the coronavirus, which they hope will allow them to remain open.
While some activities have been canceled, establishments still want to offer entertainment.
Dewain’s Place closed for a couple of weeks in July because employees tested positive for COVID-19. Since reopening, they have canceled or postponed some activities and all-day events, according to Manager Kyle Hancock.
“We are 95 percent positive the virus was contracted by our employees at a private event away from the bar. Still, there was no an outbreak. Customers were still being protected as much as possible,” said Hancock.
Before Dewain’s closed, employees were already wearing masks and doing extra cleaning as guests moved around the bar. Bottles and areas behind the bars are wiped down during shift change and at the end of the night.
“We were already practicing guidelines we felt would keep everyone safe. We have sanitizer in different locations, and Clorox wipes for people who want to clean off pool sticks, darts, shuffleboard pucks,” said Hancock. “As it gets cooler and the patio isn’t used as much, we will consider lowering the capacity to help with social distances.”
Beer pong was canceled last week, but cornhole is still on schedule, and many players bring their own bean bags. Pool will continue since players can separate between shots and players own their equipment.
“We are still doing our nightly events. They usually only attract 12 or so participants and most can be held outside,” he said. “Live music will continue on Fridays. After next weekend, we don’t have any music lined up for a while. That may change, however.”
Hancock, who has worked at other bars, said it’s a weird business to be in right now.
“We agree we aren’t necessarily essential, but we have to make money to survive,” he said. “I just wish everyone wasn’t so upset about minor changes that could potentially help rid the virus.”
Chris Whytal said Kroner & Baer Pub is only holding music events outside to allow room for social distancing. They will have live music on Fridays, open mic every other Tuesday, and karaoke every other Wednesday.
“We have had a few cancellations from private bookings and a few musicians,” said Whytal.
Trivia has not resumed yet.
“Our staff is required to wear masks, and patrons are under a mask mandate, so they are to wear masks when moving around the pub but not while seated, eating, or drinking. We hired additional staff to keep up with cleaning and sanitizing the pub,” said Whytal. “We are also only using disposable supplies for food and drinks.”
Now that Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 has taken over The Venue on Willis Road, the organization is ready to host events, while keeping safety in mind.
“Since June, we've added 63 new members,” said Exalted Ruler Andrea Chaffin. “We're excited to have the opportunity to move our organization forward, even during this difficult time. When Elks Lodges 'win' then our communities and other nonprofits 'win.'”
Only one event series at the Elks’ venue has been canceled.
“The line dance instructor chose to cancel classes. She is using our facility due to the size of the dance floor,” said Chaffin.
Karaoke and live bands are among the activities.
“We hosted a State Elk Horseshoe Tournament two weeks ago that had 22 teams of fellow Elks from across the state, and even a couple from other states, that came out and threw horseshoes for charity. We raised $330 for the Elks National Foundation, which is where all the scholarship and grant money comes from. We also raised $340 for Oklahoma Elks Major Projects, which goes toward the many state charities we support, like Oklahoma Special Olympics, Cadet Lawman, Special Camporee, and several others,” said Chaffin. “We've recently added our name to the list of people and organizations that bring sandwiches to the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless.”
Staff and guests have their temperatures checked before entering, and tables are spaced out inside the building.
“We also have two outdoor spaces if people aren't comfortable indoors. There are no off-limit areas for the big shows. We utilize all available square footage we can to give people more room to socially distance,” said Chaffin. “We went with mandated masks last week and last Friday, and no one complained. They wore their masks when not at their tables.”
Burnt Cabin Marina is back to regular hours and hosting events. The lakeside venue has not had any musicians cancel and management is trying out new events, according to Bridgit Pfister, who runs the boat bar and assists with social media. Since Burnt Cabin is an outdoor facility, they are not limiting occupancy.
“Social distancing is easy as tables are already spread out throughout the patios,” she said. “We encourage people to spend more time outside with their families, and are thankful we can provide that safe environment and mental and emotional get away from what is happening everywhere else.”
Float-in movie nights are a new event, and one is on schedule for this weekend, unless management cancels to upgrade procedures.
“We showed ‘The Meg.’ It was a fantastic turnout. Many families had anchored up their boats, other families laid out their Lily Pad and tubes and enjoyed the water. We had one hiccup with our sound system: the FM transmitter and finding a decent channel. That was a little disappointing, but from what it sounded like in the feedback we received, we feel everybody enjoyed the experience,” said Pfister. “We have one planned for this Saturday, but we are implementing a few more safety precautions for all future events moving forward, so we might end up postponing it.”
She said the venue will keep doing what it can to keep everyone safe, while still having fun.
“The most important thing we want is for everyone to have that wonderful experience and create memories with their friends and families. So, we will continue to think outside the box and bring unique and creative events to Tenkiller Lake, all while always taking all safety precautions into consideration and communicating with all the proper organizations,” said Pfister.
