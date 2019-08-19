U.S. Navy veteran James Smith, 72, was honored for his service Wednesday during a Purple Heart Ceremony at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
For almost 20 years, Smith and his family thought he had been awarded the Purple Heart Medal in 1999, for his injuries during a firefight in June 1969 on the Vam Co Tay River.
The award was rescinded due to "lack of evidence," but with assistance, all documentation was finalized.
Smith grew up in a couple of Oklahoma towns, but spent many years in Bartlesville, where he was a Boy Scout. When his family moved to Stilwell, there was not a Boy Scout troop, so he was not able to continue and earn Eagle Scout.
"It was good for me to be in the Boy Scouts. That got me ready for being in the wilderness," said Smith.
With Stilwell being a small town, Smith learned his name was going to come up in the draft for the Vietnam War.
"So, I went up and joined the Navy. I thought I'd be all right," he said. "I was 19 when I went to Vietnam."
The oldest of six children, Smith was the only son. His parents wrote letters in an attempt to get him out of serving, but he still went in 1966.
Smith became a gunner's mate 3rd class.
"I already knew how to shoot. My dad taught me. He was in World War II," said Smith.
He did two tours on the USS England, in which the ship went up and down the Vietnamese coast line. On his way back to the States after his second tour, Smith received notice that he would be sent for a third. That tour was a lot different.
Now a machine gunner, Smith became part of Mobile Ravine Force Division 573, a joint Navy and Army force. He operated a twin .50-caliber machine gun on the river patrol boat, or, as the Navy words it, "Patrol Boat, Riverine." Four men were on each PBR.
"It would go from zero to 55 within 31 feet. We got in fast and out fast," said Smith. "Sometimes we were out on the riverboats for almost two weeks. We used the canals on the river because there were no roads."
Along with small "pet" dogs, Smith's boat at one point had a monkey on board. They had to end up restraining the monkey because it liked to play with equipment - especially grenades, according to Smith.
Smith was on a boat most of the time, and as bad as he may have had it, others had it worse as they walked through rice fields and waterways.
"A lot of people were getting shot. One man on my boat was shot," said Smith. "We would stop and search sampan boats to make sure they weren't carrying contraband."
His division would also drop off and pick up Navy SEAL teams and long-range patrols.
After one campaign in which Smith's division helped burn a village along the Cambodian border, they went back to the village to take the people 4,000 ducks.
"It was so they would have meat and eggs," said Smith. "They couldn't have chickens because chickens drown."
Between April 1969 and March 1970, Smith took part in over 230 combat patrols.
"We were busy. We hardly had any time off," he said.
He was honorably discharged in 1970.
Smith used the GI Bill to learn hospital-based radiology in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He became radiologic technologist, and worked in Bartlesville, Siloam Springs, Stilwell and Tahlequah before retiring after 23 years.
Smith and his family moved to Tahlequah in 1988. He and Betty have been married for 45 years. They have two sons: Matthew, who is married to Leslie; and Aaron, who is married to Kim, and they have two children, Gavin and Emma. Smith also has Jinx the cat to comfort him.
Smith is 100-percent service-connected disabled. He has PTSD, and he had developed Parkinson's disease from exposure to Agent Orange, a herbicide that was sprayed over Vietnam for a decade to defoliate the area.
He uses Veterans Affairs for medical service, but since no geriatric dementia care is available at the VA facility in Muskogee, it is contracted out to Northeastern Health System.
