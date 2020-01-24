Local volunteers gear up to push presidential primary picks

Sheri Gourd | Daily Press

Attending local meeting of political parties and candidates are ways to get involved with the political process. Josh Visnaw, Oklahoma state director for the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign, right, talks to a group in the Tahlequah Public LIbrary Rawls Room Thursday night. Attendees include, front row from left: Linda Roberts and Dell Barnes. Back row: Newell McCarty, Liam McAlpin, Kiana McAlpin, and Gary McAlpin.