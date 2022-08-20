Area residents began heading to the Cherokee County Election Board Thursday to cast early ballots for the Aug. 23 run-off election.
The first two days of early voting saw 229 people vote. Precincts across the city will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Early voting continues Saturday at the Election Board.
The Daily Press will attempt to have final results on local races on the website late Tuesday, Aug. 23, and in the Wednesday, Aug. 24 digital edition. Results will be updated on the website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, throughout the counting.
Local results will be provided by the Cherokee County Election Board.
