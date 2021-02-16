OKLAHOMA CITY – The Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 11 received approval Tuesday for $1,575,000 in funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the District’s water infrastructure.
Construction of upgrades and improvements to the water system will be financed by the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with $179,000 of the loan coming in the form of loan forgiveness and an additional $673,000 grant from the Cherokee Nation.
The district will use the funds to lay 3,120 feet of new 6-inch water line to connect Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 9 to Cherokee County Distirct No. 11; install stand-by generators at the water treatment plant; and to construct a new 150,000-gallon water standpipe. These improvements will ensure pressure is maintained throughout the distribution system while reducing water loss. It will also allow Cherokee County RWD No. 9 to discontinue use of its water treatment plant. These steps will result in treated water availability, and uninterrupted power for residents and businesses in and near the district.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the District’s customers will save an estimated $630,000 over the life of the 29.5 year loan compared to traditional financing. The DWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the District’s water system and a mortgage.
The DWSRF program is administered by the OWRB and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The DWSRF program has provided approximately $1.7 billion in drinking water loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $5.09 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
