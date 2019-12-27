Everyone enjoys celebrating New Year's Eve in their own way, but for many people, the new year is rang in with a dose of alcohol. Whether folks plan on staying at home or having a night out on the town, the various outfits in Tahlequah should be able to fill everyone's glass.
What began as a beer-and-wine joint has now become a full-fledged bar, with both ales and spirits at Kroner & Baer. Folks can order beer from one of its many taps or have themselves something with a little more punch.
Bartender Liz Guthrie said the most popular beverages on tap currently are The Dark Cide, which is a cider made by Bishop Cider Co., and the Native Amber, which is a red India pale ale made by COOP Ale Works.
Folks are always encouraged to drink responsibly, which could mean someone in a group will be given the title of designated driver. Kroner also has non-alcoholic beverages for those looking after the pack. The pub carries a CBD soda and CBD energy drink, and is willing to make a mocktail for those who can not or choose not to partake with alcohol.
"Any cocktail that we have, we can make a virgin style of it," said Guthrie. "So, if people just like the flavor of drinks or if they're the DD, then we have options."
A longtime staple in Tahlequah, Ned's will be open again on New Year's Eve with champagne and popular cocktails available. Bartender Nate Jones said the "liquid marijuana" and 57 T-Bird are among the favorites.
"Off the menu, the 57 T-Bird is definitely one of the more popular drinks," said Jones. "It's vodka, Southern Comfort, amaretto, lemon sour, OJ, grenadine and a splash of [Bacardi] 151."
Another favorite spot in town for folks is The Branch. Patrons can expect champagne to be available, as well as a list of seasonal cocktails, which include a peppermint martini, Christmas mimosa, eggnog white Russian, snowflake martini, and more. Manager Tyler Maruca said he expects a good turnout.
"We're excited for it," said Maruca. "I think New Year's is one of those holidays where if you could celebrate anywhere in Tahlequah, The Branch is one of those places where you can do it by fire and with The Branch family. It's a holiday that we really like to celebrate."
Another downtown spot for locals to stop at on New Year's Eve is The Grill, where bartender Jesse Lewis said the Redmen Relaxer has become a crowd favorite.
"It's got vodka, Malibu, Peachtree schnapps and pineapple juice," said Lewis. "It's kind of our signature drink because we've got a lot of Redmen gear. Then, we always have $2 PBRs [Pabst Blue RIbbon], all day every day."
Lewis said patrons can also expect some type of "spiked chocolate," with peppermint schnapps and hot chocolate.
The area has several liquor stores, including Tomcat Liquors.
After a late night, Zack Hall said he has a few suggestions for people.
"One thing I would recommend is mimosas for the morning after," said Hall. "Orange juice and champagne always helps."
New Year's Eve does not have to revolve around alcohol, but instead on making memories and trying new things. For those who plan on staying home or for minors attending their first adult party, an assortment of mocktails can be concocted that anyone can enjoy.
A sparkling cranberry Kombucha mocktail can be made with a one-inch slice of fresh ginger, one large sprig of fresh rosemary, half a cup of cranberry juice, 24 ounces of Kombucha (regular or ginger), and fresh cranberries for garnish.
A New Year's Eve party might not be complete without a bowl of punch. A common party punch for folks can made with a half gallon of strawberry sherbet, 64 ounces of fruit punch, and two liters of a lemon-lime carbonated beverage, such as Sprite. A bowl of punch can also be made with two quarts of cranberry juice, a six-ounce can of frozen pink lemonade concentrate, one quart to one liter of sparkling water, and citrus or seasonal fruits for garnish.
