Local woman arrested again on alcohol charges, this time after striking vehicles in parking lot

A habitual drunken driver crashed into occupied vehicles parked at the gas pumps at Casey's Friday afternoon.
On July 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Casey's General Store on East Downing Street to check on a multi-vehicle crash. Witnesses said the driver of the car that crashed into two vehicles parked at the gas pumps was inside the store.
"The driver was identified as Cynthia Ullom, who ... immediately displayed several indicators of [intoxication] such as red watery eyes, slurred speech, and unsteadiness on her feet. There was also a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from or about her person," Gower wrote in his report.
Ullom was told to step outside, where medical personnel asked questions to ensure she didn't have injuries to her head.
"Ms. Ullom answered ... two of the three questions, correctly. When ... asked if she wanted medical treatment, she stated that she did not," Gower said.
Ullom was too impaired to perform a field sobriety test, so she was arrested. She was transported to Tahlequah City Jail, where a breath alcohol test was given.
"The second test was successful and the test result was a 0.30 BrAC g/210 L, which is over twice the legal limit," said Gower.
Ullom's charges were changed from personal injury driving under the influence to aggravated driving under the influence. She was also booked for driving while her license revoked.
According to online court records, Ullom was arrested once in 2019 and twice in 2021 for DUI. She was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation November 2021.
