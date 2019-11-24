A Tahlequah woman was sentenced to 17 months in prison and one year of supervised release for unlawful use of a communication facility.
An indictment alleged that in September 2018, Jasmine Lea Meikle, 38, intentionally used a communication facility - a cellular phone - in facilitating the commission of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the court hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Henson prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.