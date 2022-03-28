A Tahlequah woman was killed from a single-vehicle crash over the weekend about 15 miles west of Checotah, and a driver in another crash fled after striking a tree in Cherokee County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carolyn Castillo, 66, of Tahlequah, was driving a vehicle westbound on Interstate 40 on March 25. She was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Castillo died at the hospital on March 27 from her injuries. The crash and Castillo’s condition prior to the incident are under investigation.
Several rural fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash March 27, approximately 11 miles north of Tahlequah. A 2006 Toyota Highlander was traveling on Welling Road when the driver veered off the road and struck a tree.
According to the OHP, the unknown driver was uninjured and fled the scene. Passenger Whitney Swake, 35, of Stilwell, was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.
A 17-year-old female was transported to the same hospital by Cherokee Nation EMS and admitted in stable condition with a head injury. According to the report, the cause of the crash was due to improper speed, but the condition of the driver is unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.