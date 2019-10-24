A Tahlequah woman was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 at Oakdale Road, 4.8 miles east of Tahlequah.
Stephanie Lynell Williams, 34, was a passenger in a 2010 Dodge Charger, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Billy Crittenden, 36, and an 11-year-old girl were both taken to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah.
Crittenden was admitted for arm, head, and trunk injuries, and the girl suffered head injuries. Both were listed in stable condition.
The occupants in a 2003 Chevrolet truck, Javier Garay-Trejo and a 6-year-old boy, were also taken to NHS for head injuries. They were treated and released.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
