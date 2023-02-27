FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Lilianna Couch of Tahlequah was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
Couch joins nearly 2,500 additional Fulbright College students on the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
"Lilianna represents the very best of Fulbright College," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean. "In being named to the Dean's List, Lilianna demonstrates excellence in academics and a commitment to our mission of peace through education. It's an honor to recognize Lilianna for this spectacular achievement and for making Fulbright College and the University of Arkansas so incredibly proud."
Couch is one of more than 8,000 students who study and research in Fulbright College, which has degrees across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.