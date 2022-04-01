Local woman serves as inspiration for girls

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity hosted an event at the Tahlequah City Library on Thursday, when little girls got to listen to the testimony of Kristy Eubanks, Tahlquah’s Mrs. Oklahoma International 2021 and Junie’s Closet owner.
"Building Confidence: Hard Hats and Tiaras" kicked off with Eubanks explaining who she is and how she got to where she is today.
She was Raised in Briggs and graduated from Coweta High School in 2002. She attended Northeastern State University, graduating in 2006 with a fashion marketing degree.
In 2007, she began working in the industrial and construction supply industry through Hilti Tool Co., before she became general manager of Fastenal in Tahlequah.
“For 15 years, I was a woman in construction. I was the second-ever female district manager for one of the largest industrial construction supply company that exists,” said Eubanks.
She reiterated that she was the second woman to have that role, and the company had been in business since 1963.
“What that tells us is in that industry, women are not seen as leaders. They can work there, sure. They can be secretaries, helpers, but it’s taken a lot of time for women to earn their places [as] respected tradespeople in the industry,” she said.
Eubanks explained that she wanted to create a place for herself in the pageant world.
“I had already spent my career building a place for myself in the construction industry, and it was hard, and it was totally different than what I was going to have to do in the pageant world. I loved them both equally and so I knew I had to find that place for myself,” she said.
She was asked why she wanted to be a beauty queen, and she said as a grown, married woman with three children, she had a calling to contribute to little girls and young women with the notions of confidence, kindness and courage.
“When you grow up, you see a woman like me and you think about me in the same light I thought about that young lady that was giving me a balloon at Miss America,” said Eubanks. “You know you can do anything you want to do because, 'that old lady down at Junie’s did it; so can I.'”
She told those in attendance how she was a child of addiction, as she has several family members who battled alcoholism.
“My ambition is to inspire youth of today to create a better future full of hope, healthy outcomes through positive experience,” she said.
Statistically speaking, Eubanks said, she was destined to have poor confidence in herself.
“I was aware and I have very smart in my choices that I would make about how I would participate in those sorts of activities so I didn’t struggle with those sort of things,” said Eubanks.
She credited her faith in allowing her to become the woman she is today, rather than part of a statistic.
“I was supposed to be pregnant when I was like 15 [and] I was supposed to have all of these kids. I was definitely not supposed to be married to their daddy and I was supposed to be on drugs. I was supposed do all these things that statistics say young women of alcoholic mothers become, but I wasn’t, because I had faith I could be more than that,” she said.
She said it took confidence to pave her own path and she was able to lean on people in the community during that time.
“I can’t do it alone and I need the people in the community to help me. I need my teachers, my counselors, my resources, my mental health resources, my physical health resources and I just need friends. I need positive people that are going to lift me up when I’m feeling down, because nobody should be left alone to feel they have to do it alone,” said Eubanks.
Eubanks gives back to the community as a board member of the Tahlequah Main Street Association and a volunteer for the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.