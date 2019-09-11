An area man was shot to death Tuesday night by a woman who says she was defending herself.
Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting report on West Clyde Maher Road Tuesday night. A woman called 911 and told dispatchers she had shot a burglar. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying dead in the driveway.
Undersheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that Josh Montgomery died from two gunshot wounds.
Ginger Snow told deputies a man had started banging on the doors and windows at her residence. She didn’t know who the man was and told him to leave. She said he “backed off” into a yard but then returned to her house, this time even more aggressive.
Snow said she armed herself with a gun and opened the door. She said when the man threatened to kill her, she fired shots into the air to scare him. She said the man started to come at her and she fired at least two shots, killing him.
Chennault said the evidence and witness statements line up with what the Snow said. She was licensed to carry a weapon and she was not arrested on the advice of Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.