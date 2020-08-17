Local woman wins scholarship to attend Texas U

Florene Batt-Cain has announced that Alexys DeNae Keys is the recipient of the Kristi Cain Scholarship Award.
Alexys, who was born in Tahlequah and attended Woodall Public School and Sequoyah High School said in her scholarship application: "I chose Sequoyah High School to call home and a home is definitely what I found. I a, now a senior and have loved being a Lady Indian. I have loved the teachers, administrators, community, and environment."
Alexys, a 2020 graduate of SHS, will be attending the University of Texas at Arlington this fall, where she will be playing Division I basketball while pursuing a degree in kinesiology and exercise science, with a minor in psychology.
A member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and selected for Oklahoma All State basketball honors, Alexys served as junior and senior class representative. She started all four years in varsity fastpitch softball, helping her junior year to win the first fastpitch state title in SHS history. Alexys also started all four years in basketball, advancing to the Oklahoma state championship all four years, and winning it in 2017 and 2018.
The Kristi Cain Scholarship was established to recognize and assist students who attend Sequoyah High School and have excelled in both academics and basketball in pursuing a degree in higher education. This scholarship was established to honor the life and spirit of Kristi Cain, a true academic and Sequoyah Lady Indian.
