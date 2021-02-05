Area residents began heading to the Cherokee County Election Board to cast early ballots for the Feb. 9 Tahlequah and Cherokee County elections.
The first two days of early voting saw 119 people cast ballots. Precincts across the city will open Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the absentee ballots sent out through the mail will have to be counted by then.
The Daily Press will attempt to have final results on local races on the website late Tuesday, Feb. 9, and in the Wednesday, Feb. 10 digital edition. Results will be updated on the website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, throughout the counting, so readers are urged to check back periodically.
Local results will be provided by the Cherokee County Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.