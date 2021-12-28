5W+1H: Driving precautions could save lives this NYE

As locals prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve this week, they’ll want to consider their options for getting to and from places if they plan on having anything to drink.
While some revelers will be headed to a local establishment to ring in 2022, the holiday is also a time when many families are traveling. And because the celebration is often association with alcohol consumption, it’s important for people to plan accordingly and not get out on the road if they’ve had too much to drink.
According to stats from the National Safety Council, there were 428 traffic deaths during the New Year’s Day holiday period in 2019. Safety precautions this holiday could prevent friends, family and neighbors from being included in this year's statistics.
Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King said those who have had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve can call the police department to get a ride.
“We will be providing rides on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “We will not take you from one location to another location to continue drinking. We won’t pick you up at Dewain’s and drive you to Ned’s and drop you off. We will take you home and get you some place safe. If you find yourself in a situation where you’re not OK to drive and you need a ride, please give us a call.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the department is not planning to set up sobriety checkpoints this holiday, but it depends on how busy the night gets. However, he said all of the department’s command staff and investigators will be out this year, in addition to the patrol deputies, and asked that everyone be safe and courteous this New Year’s.
There are a variety of precautions people can take this year to ensure they and their guests get home safely. Those who plan on going out and having alcohol should plan a ride in advance. People who plan on using a designated driver should make sure that person is reliable.
It’s suggested that people discourage others around them from drinking and driving. If someone has had too much alcohol, they should consider finding another ride, spending the night with a friend, or booking a room within walking distance.
While all drivers should be sober, it’s important that they also take precautions, because they’re more likely to encounter others who are driving under the influence.
Officials are encouraging caution regarding other health risks, namely COVID-19 guidance for holiday gatherings. In order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is recommending people consider small gatherings this holiday season, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, and wearing a mask in public indoor settings.
“The best way to gather with confidence and protect against severe illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said. “Getting vaccinated is your best defense against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. Eligible, unvaccinated individuals should consider getting the vaccine as quickly as possible and fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet gotten a booster shot should seek that out. The vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and free.”
