5W's + 1H: Library staff offers book recommendations

With cooler weather on its way, many folks will want to curl up with a good book.
Staff at the Tahlequah Public Library recently offered some recommendations for people looking for their next read. Jane Adams, of the TPL, said one book recommended by the library staff is “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins. It’s the September read for the library’s book club, Books ’n’ Gab. It follows a woman, Lydia, and her son who live in Acapulco, Mexico, where she runs a bookstore.
“She’s married to an investigative journalist who decides to write a tell-all story about Javier, and he is the head a of Mexican drug cartel. He’s warned off of writing the article for the newspaper, but he does it anyway,” Adams said.
One day, while Lydia and her family are having a get-together in Acapulco, the cartel comes after them. While many of the family members are killed, Lydia and her son manage to survive. They flea through Mexico and try to reach the United States, where the woman feels they will be safe. The book follows their harrowing journey to find safety.
Adams said she’s only read the first three chapters of “American Dirt,” and said it’s been intense.
“It’s very fast moving. It has a strong female protagonist. I can tell I’m going to like it already,” she said.
The second recommendation from library staff is a series called “The Seven Sisters,” by Lucinda Riley. It’s about seven sisters who were adopted as babies by a wealthy man. Six of the sisters gather at their childhood home in Switzerland, because their father has died.
“He leaves each one of these women a letter with a clue to their heritage and their past,” Adams said. “So each book takes places not only in a contemporary setting, but also goes back into the ancestry and the heritage of each one of these women and their histories. So each person goes to a different place to find out about their past and where they came from.”
The staff member who recommends the book said they enjoyed some of the sisters’ stories better than others. The seventh book of the series, “The Missing Sister,” was released in May. Adams said the author, Riley, recently died, but an eighth book to the series, which will cover the father, will be written by her family.
“If you like historical fiction mixed with some contemporary fiction – a little bit of mystery and travel – then you might want to give this series a try,” she said. “It really was highly recommended.”
Gerran Walker, of TPL, recommended the third book, “Catherine House,” by Elisabeth Thomas. Published in May of 2020, it was the author’s first book. It follows the main character as she attends an elite private college in the Pennsylvania backwoods, where everything is free.
“But there are two stipulations,” Walker said. “The first stipulation is that you cannot leave the campus during the three years that you attend. And on top of that, you can’t have any contact with the outside world. It’s just you in the school for three years.”
Some of the students attend the college because it’s free and they have money problems; other students attend because of the school’s prestige. But students like the main character attend because they’re fleeing their past, and no outsiders are allowed in.
“We watch her as she attends classes and interacts with her friends. But slowly she starts to notice that the upperclassmen and the faculty seem to be guarding some sort of secret,” Walker said. “So we get to watch her as she explores and pokes her nose into all the places the other members of the school don’t really want her getting into.”
All of the books recommended by the staff are available at the Tahlequah Public Library, which is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.