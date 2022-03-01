5W's + 1H: Local libraries offer adventure book recommendations

Those looking for a good read might want to take a look at what the Tahlequah Public LIbrary’s Books ’N Gab club is reading for March, or try reading a recommendation from the Hulbert Community Library.
On March 11, at 10 a.m., the Books ’N Gab club will meet at the TPL to discuss “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage,” by Alfred Lansing. It follows the story of Sir Ernest Shackleton in his attempt to cross the Antarctic continent in 1914.
“It’s considered an adventure classic,” said Librarian Jane Adams. “It came out in the 1950s, but it’s still a very readable book. It’s a true story from the diaries and interviews of the people that took part in it.”
Shackleton led three British expeditions to the Antarctic. When he went there in 1914, though, his attempt to trek cross the frozen landmass.
“He ended up losing his ship because it was crushed by ice,” Adams said. “He and the men under his command, as well as all the dogs, they had to try to save themselves. He ended up leading all of this me out of Antarctica. He didn’t lose a single person. So ‘Endurance’ is the story of their attempt to survive in Antarctica, until they can get out and be rescued.”
The TPL has the book available on digital audio on Hoopla. A copy of the book can also be picked up the library Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Those looking for a exciting read by try out “Legendborn,” by Tracy Deonn. It’s the first book in a young adult modern fantasy series, and the second book will come out later this year. It follows the story of Bree Matthews, a teenager who’s mother recently died.
“She started early college at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill,” said HCL Clerk Riley Young. “Obviously, she’s going through some stuff, but as she starts at the college she discovers magic is real and she discovers a secret society descended from King Author and the Knights of the Round Table.”
After witnessing a magical attack on campus, one of the magicians – called Merlins – in the secret society attempts to wipe Bree’s memory. He instead unlocks a memory. She learns there is more to her mother’s death than what she previously knew, and she enlists the help of another Merlin to help discover the mystery of what happened to her mom.
“It is a pretty interesting read and it’s pretty long. Check it out,” Young said.
“Legendborn” is available at the Hulbert Community Library, which is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
