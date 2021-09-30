5Ws + 1H: Pumpkins to be found throughout area

Whether it’s for decorations or to make some festive foods, it’s that time of year when people start scouring the area for autumn’s most popular squash: pumpkins.
Rockin R Farms is a popular place for families and school students every fall, as it features hayrides, a corn maze, a barrel train, petting zoo, play area and, of course, a pumpkin patch. Richard Roberts, of Rockin R Farms, said he normally has pumpkins available up until Oct. 31, and those who visit will find a wide variety of them.
“We have minis, pie pumpkins, and jacks,” Richards said. “We have an assortment of speciality pumpkins, like Cinderellas – they’re the flat ones that look like Cinderella’s coach. We have different colored ones, some striped ones. My pumpkin patch isn’t doing as good as it normally does, but we still have some pumpkins coming out of there.”
The pumpkins at Rockin R Farms cost 75 cents a pound. Pumpkins less than three pounds are $2.50 a piece. Rockin R Farms is open Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Folks might also try visiting the Tahlequah Farmers Market this week, which is held on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., under the Loeser Pavilion on Morgan Street. TFM President Marla Saeger said Empire Farm will have pumpkins, but they may not be what people are used to.
“We have our Asian pumpkins,” she said. “It’s not your regular big and round orange pumpkin. They tend to be a white pumpkin.”
In recent weeks, vendors in the parking lot of Baker’s Furniture, located at 3231 S. Muskogee Ave., have had pumpkins for sale.
In Claremore, the Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross runs through Nov. 6. Open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, families can enjoy a variety of activities and pick out a pumpkin while they’re there. Truckloads of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase, starting at $1 a pumpkin. The average pumpkin sells for $5.
Pumpkin patch packages are available for $7, $9 and $11. They include a pumpkin, wagon ride and take-home fall craft. The size of the pumpkin varies with package price and available while supplies last.
Pumpkin Town Farms in Tulsa is now up and running. The pumpkins ranges from 50 cents to $15, as they’re priced by weight, rather than by size. The average pumpkin goes for about $8. Visitors will find bumpy ones, white ones, baby ones and more. Those who visit the farm do not have to pay admission fees if they’re only there to pick and purchase a pumpkin.
Pumpkin Town Farms is open everyday through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit pumpkintownfarm.com.
More than 1 billion pounds of pumpkins are tossed into landfills each year, but they don’t have to go to waste after the Halloween season is over. There are a variety of uses for them, such as using the inside flesh to create pumpkin puree, creating a makeshift planter out of hollowed pumpkins, roasting seeds for a healthy snack, or smashing them to use as compost.
