5W's + 1H: Twining among content shared by tribe's cultural tourism

The Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism department frequently shares informational videos online to share Cherokee traditions and skills, highlight artists and historical figures, and teach a little Cherokee language.
The department recently shared a video to the Visit Cherokee Nation Facebook page, wherein Lauren Grayson discussed the history and craft behind twining. The art form has been used for thousands of years to make clothes, bags, shoes and other material.
Grayson showed two different materials used in twining. One material was made of hemp and jute, but it was common for Cherokees to also use fur that would be twisted and braided into twine. Grayson said they would traditionally use buffalo fur or opossum fur, and showed how to wrap it around a frame, or loom, to begin the design work.
“It’s very repetitive, so you have to have a lot of patience and it takes time,” she said. “There are many different patterns and designs that you can make, and there are also many different dyes – commercial dye and natural dye.”
Grayson said she likes to use Rit dye that can be found in a store. But if people could go the natural route and use walnuts, which gives off a dark brown color; or bodark wood, which produces a yellow color.
“Twining had always kind of been in my family,” Grayson said. “My parents had twined all their lives. They figured out how to do it and just started their technique.”
Grayson said one day while at the Tsa La Gi Ancient Village at the Cherokee Heritage Center, she looked over her mother’s shoulder as she twined. When her mother got up to give a tour of the village, Grayson was left with the twining frame when another group of tourists walked into the twining station.
“So even though that wasn’t my thing, I went ahead and just quickly took what she had showed me, or what I had watched, and I had twisted, kept twisting, and I realized, ‘This is actually twining,’” she said.
Over the years twining has become more modernized. Grayson said the patterns have changed and new items – small phone bags, backpacks and belts – can be created through twining. She said not many people actually know how to twine anymore, and it’s one of the many Cherokee skills that should be kept alive.
“It makes me feel like I’m really connected to my ancestors and everything that they created,” she said. “I keep the twining tradition alive because I just want to pass it down to my grandchildren, my children, and this is just something that everyone can do and it shouldn’t be lost.”
People can find Grayson’s twining video and other content on Cherokee culture, history and traditions on the Visit Cherokee Nation Facebook page.
