5Ws+1H: Why It's Done: Keeping fire trucks clean practical and traditional

The image of firefighters keeping their red emergency vehicles clean and shiny offers comfort to communities and brings a smile to those who recognize it's part of a tradition.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said all 13 vehicles at Stations 1 and 2 are cleaned every Monday and Thursday.
"That's for professionalism purposes, but it's also for safety reasons to keep the dirt off the reflective markings on the trucks," Baker said. "We take pride in our department, and when we show up on scene, we want to represent the city in a good light."
Baker said it's not as time-consuming washing every vehicle with the equipment used, and the fact that the vehicles don't get that dirty.
"I'd say a typical fire truck, to wash it would be a good 30 minutes. They're not vehicles that you take to go mud-bogging in," Baker said.
Between Stations 1 and 2, there are three engines, one ladder truck, one tanker truck, one rescue truck, two grass brush trucks, three command vehicles, one ATV, and one rescue boat.
"They're cleaned after every run. Usually on every run, we come back to the station and put the trucks back in service," Baker said. "We put all clean hoses -- we don't put the dirty hose back on there because it's all washed after each run. We want everything to be in working order whenever we show up to calls."
The full-time and volunteer firefighters keep an active schedule during their 24-hour shifts, starting at 7 a.m. They have an hour to eat breakfast and catch up on what transpired the previous day.
There's a list of daily chores and tasks they are expected to complete. On Mondays, they check all fluids, generators, cascades, and small engines. All vehicles are cleaned, inside and out.
"Say for instance, last night we had a call at 3 a.m. and our engine 1 and ladder truck went out. Say it was raining and the trucks have road grime, and they come back at 3 a.m.," Baker said. "We're not going to wash them at 3 a.m., so the next shift that comes on, they'll pick that up and either wash them or dust them."
