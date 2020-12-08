The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during a Dec. 7 meeting, tabled a structure until January’s meeting.
Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green said the structure at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, will be demolished.
The structure burned a few years ago and the owners were supposed to bring it up to code.
The board dismissed abatement proceedings on a structure at 102 E. Fifth St., owned by the Jackson family. Green said the repairs per the request from the board were completed.
What’s next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah city Hall.
