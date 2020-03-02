The Tahlequah Abatement Board during a meeting March 2 tabled two structures so compliance plans could be set up.
The structure on 1004 N. Francis Ave, owned by the House family, was tabled until July so the homeowner can put a compliance plan together. Code enforcement officer Larry Warnock said the plan needed to be complete by May 1 to move forward.
The structure on East Fifth Street, owned by the Jackson family, was tabled until April. Warnock said if the homeowner can keep the property clean of trash, plus submit a compliance plan, the abatement board can move forward next month.
The next Abatement Board meeting is April 6 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.