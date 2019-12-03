By Keri Thornton
The Tahlequah Abatement Board during a meeting Dec. 2 chose to proceed with demolition of a structure after the homeowner failed to follow its instructions.
The structure on 718 E. Janet St., owned by the Lobaugh family, was about to be demolished, but the homeowner reportedly interfered and vandalized equipment.
"The Abatement Board voted to abate by demolition back in October," said Larry Warnock, code enforcement officer. "I posted the sign on the property and gave him until Nov. 18 to complete the demolition. That's when he showed up and vandalized the backhoe and said he was still the property owner."
The property owner told Warnock he wished to rehab the structure, and Servpro, a cleaning and restoration company, began working on the house. Warnock and B.J. Baker, acting as the city's attorney, said Tahlequah Police Department officers have been called multiple times to the area for unwanted guests and squatters.
"We agreed to demo, and our reasoning was that we'd light a fire under them and they either do it or they won't," said Baker. "That's why we have this demo date - and they haven't. It's just been one excuse after another, and the truth of it is, you're the Abatement Board and you have a house where squatters keep going in, and we can't keep people out of it."
A concerned neighbor spoke to the board and expressed frustration. That neighbor said the homeowner has camped out in the backyard and questionable groups of people are now hanging around.
To allow for a leak repair, the board tabled abatement until the April 6 meeting for a structure on 506 W. Fox St. That building was damaged due to a broken water line, and the caretaker, a member of the Fish family, agreed to do the repairs himself.
"The last time I spoke to him, I recommended that he have the water line fixed by this meeting, and he did not," said Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green.
Baker recommended that the caretaker do some homework in the timeframe and go to Cherokee Nation to get the property out of trust and into his name.
Tabled until the February meeting was the abatement of a structure on 429 South St., owned by the Wilkins family.
Green recommended abatement of the structure on 326 West St. be dismissed, since repairs were completed.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
