From staff reports
The Tahlequah Abatement Board, at a March 1 meeting, tabled a structure for May's meeting.
Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green said the structure at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, is dilapidated. The structure burned a few years ago and the owners were supposed to bring it up to code.
The board dismissed abatement proceedings on structures at 419 S. Lee St., owned by the Jackson family; at 121 W. South St, owned by the Shook family; and 316 W. Chickasaw St., owned by the Richardson family. Green said repairs were completed.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is May 5 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah city Hall.
